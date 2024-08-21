Carnegie Investment Counsel Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,463,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,007,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,052,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 867.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after buying an additional 423,620 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,425,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.07. 121,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,817. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

