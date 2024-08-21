Carnegie Investment Counsel Invests $622,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.71. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

