Carnegie Investment Counsel Lowers Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cencora by 3.2% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 3.9% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Cencora by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.00. The stock had a trading volume of 84,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.68. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.65 and a twelve month high of $247.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,479,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,666,297 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

