Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 1,000 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,926,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,079,474,000 after acquiring an additional 588,701 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,703,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,915,196,000 after buying an additional 532,303 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,434,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,062,148,000 after buying an additional 243,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,890,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,969,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,585,000 after buying an additional 507,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.92. 379,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,493. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

