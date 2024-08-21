Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 200 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776,348 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $152,867,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,990,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,930 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.20. 359,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,213. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $51.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

