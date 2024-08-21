Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 258 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 439,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,377. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.