Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 315 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Linde were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $460.07. 192,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,150. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $443.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $361.02 and a 52 week high of $477.71.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

