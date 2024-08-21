Carpenter Technology Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s FY2025 earnings at $5.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRS. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $141.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.72. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $56.92 and a twelve month high of $148.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 149,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at $4,199,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 170.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

