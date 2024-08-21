CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 194.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CAVA Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,114,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,114,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,420,564 shares of company stock worth $124,690,835 over the last ninety days.

CAVA Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE CAVA traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.45 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.80 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $101.20.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.