Celer Network (CELR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.67 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Celer Network has a total market cap of $89.75 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

