Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 158,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 321,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Central Puerto by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 31,159 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

