Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.
Century Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CYFL traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. Century Financial has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $33.00.
About Century Financial
