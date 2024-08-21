Chardan Capital Weighs in on Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.43). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 888.18% and a negative return on equity of 168.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSHA. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $469.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 1,333,333 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,999.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

