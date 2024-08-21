Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Short Interest Down 6.0% in July

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,700 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 789,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE CQP opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.12. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 33.19% and a negative return on equity of 275.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CQP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after acquiring an additional 167,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 69,567 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,794,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 99,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Stories

