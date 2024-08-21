Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,433,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,840,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

