Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $146.39 and last traded at $146.06. Approximately 1,134,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,826,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.69.

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $183.82.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $267.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 988,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,645,000 after buying an additional 121,089 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

