Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 125,902 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11,383.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,902 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CrowdStrike worth $48,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.69. 3,471,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,404,422. The stock has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.57, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.97 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $388.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, FBN Securities raised CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

