Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 27.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aptiv from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.64.

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE:APTV traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.59. The stock had a trading volume of 852,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

