Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $9,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of MOH stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $348.68. 71,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.02. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.96 and a 12-month high of $423.92.
Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare
In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MOH
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Molina Healthcare
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.