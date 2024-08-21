Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $9,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MOH stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $348.68. 71,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.02. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.96 and a 12-month high of $423.92.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

About Molina Healthcare



Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

