Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,157,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,141 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.61% of ChampionX worth $38,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 504,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.41. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $39.95.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). ChampionX had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

