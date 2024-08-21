Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $44,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.85. The company had a trading volume of 575,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC decreased their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

