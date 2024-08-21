Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,217 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Williams Companies worth $28,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. CIBC upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.58.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.70. 1,189,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,522,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.