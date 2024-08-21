Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $32.21 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $32,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 111.0% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after buying an additional 20,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.65. The stock had a trading volume of 168,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,315. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.44. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

