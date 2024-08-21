Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $52.27 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $52,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,405,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ANET shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.38.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ANET traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $354.46. The company had a trading volume of 622,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.54 and its 200 day moving average is $304.64. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $243,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,008.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,278.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $243,892.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,008.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,377 shares of company stock worth $36,773,806 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

