Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $9.99 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.2 %

DRI stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,179. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $65,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

