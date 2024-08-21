Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 578,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,803 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. 2,138,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,025,587. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.51.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RF

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.