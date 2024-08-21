Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hubbell worth $13,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $894,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Hubbell by 18.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 64,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.3 %

HUBB traded up $4.96 on Wednesday, hitting $375.88. The company had a trading volume of 122,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,009. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $374.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.28. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $429.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

