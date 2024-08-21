Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ball worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Ball by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Ball by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Ball Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BALL traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.90. The company had a trading volume of 299,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,750. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.63. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

