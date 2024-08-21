Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 10,278 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,278 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 904.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.99. 1,448,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,438,500. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

