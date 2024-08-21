Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,126 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Eversource Energy worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,015 shares of company stock valued at $806,478. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.51. 887,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.69. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $68.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

