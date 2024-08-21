Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,290 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $13,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE LYB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.87. 387,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $88.46 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average is $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.