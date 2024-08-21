Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,454 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Public Storage worth $25,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PSA. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $314.00 to $308.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.92.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.74. 124,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,481. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $326.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

