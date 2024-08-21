Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,471 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dollar Tree worth $12,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,195. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $91.40 and a one year high of $151.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.29 and a 200 day moving average of $119.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.55.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

