Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 21,112 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,141,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,112 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Ford Motor worth $26,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:F traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,384,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,575,469. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

