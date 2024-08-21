Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,385 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $36,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ITW traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $245.69. 205,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.