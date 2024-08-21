Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 23,852 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,852 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of PayPal worth $34,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of PayPal by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,699,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,457,387. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $72.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

