Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,375 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PACCAR worth $29,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in PACCAR by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 264,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 89,359 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.77. The stock had a trading volume of 315,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.24. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

