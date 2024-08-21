Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,781 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $13,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.46. 1,073,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,781,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $42.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

