Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 4,171 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Invitation Homes worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 644.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on INVH. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.78. 445,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,832. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.