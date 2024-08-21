Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 5,637 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Veralto worth $12,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 16.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 75,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Veralto by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 455,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,486,000 after buying an additional 24,375 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Veralto by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLTO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $109.67. The company had a trading volume of 403,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.76. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. Veralto’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,055 shares of company stock valued at $428,345. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

