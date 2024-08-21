China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.76

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

China Merchants Port Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get China Merchants Port alerts:

China Merchants Port Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.5644 per share. This is a positive change from China Merchants Port’s previous dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

About China Merchants Port

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Brazil, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations segments. It engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminal operation; logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling; and property development, holding, and investment activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Port Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Port and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.