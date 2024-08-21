Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 36.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.7 %

CHDN stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.30. 15,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.78. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $146.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHDN. Bank of America raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Churchill Downs

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.