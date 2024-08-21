Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,560,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 56,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,004 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1,096.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,906,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $146,845,000 after buying an additional 2,663,676 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.