CI&T (NYSE:CINT) PT Raised to $8.00 at Citigroup

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup from $6.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of CI&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on CI&T in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

Shares of NYSE CINT opened at $7.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $971.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.14. CI&T has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI&T had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $105.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINT. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 168.7% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 666,212 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CI&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CI&T by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 58,489 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 65,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

