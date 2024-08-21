ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 311,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLIR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CLIR opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $36.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.05. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.72.

In other news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. purchased 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $3,048,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,539,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,681,269.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

