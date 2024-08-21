Cohort (LON:CHRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $898.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 898 ($11.67) and last traded at GBX 892 ($11.59), with a volume of 70142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 862 ($11.20).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a report on Monday, July 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £359.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2,268.42 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 810.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 733.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 10.10 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from Cohort’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,947.37%.

In related news, insider Simon Walther sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 836 ($10.86), for a total transaction of £11,361.24 ($14,762.53). In other news, insider Simon Walther sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 836 ($10.86), for a total transaction of £11,361.24 ($14,762.53). Also, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 19,224 shares of Cohort stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.50), for a total value of £155,329.92 ($201,832.02). Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

