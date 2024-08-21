Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 232 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Copart were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.45. 2,588,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,442,326. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

