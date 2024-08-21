Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires Shares of 743 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 743 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 20.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.89. 1,192,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.64. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $376.50.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,278.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,377 shares of company stock worth $36,773,806. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.