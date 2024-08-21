Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $182.90. 1,246,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,282. The firm has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

