Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,242 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,323,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,925,000 after acquiring an additional 645,204 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 558,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,550,000 after acquiring an additional 54,595 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,867 shares of company stock worth $2,077,526. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.09. 3,524,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,710. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.70.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

